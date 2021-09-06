South Africa

Gauteng teacher found dead in her apartment

Suspect traced to KZN hospital after allegedly poisoning himself

06 September 2021 - 17:10
A teacher was found dead in her flat in Jabulani, Soweto. Stock image.
A teacher was found dead in her flat in Jabulani, Soweto. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed sadness at the death of a primary school teacher who was found dead in her Soweto flat.

“It is really disheartening to learn of the brutal and untimely death of Ms Lerato Mosia. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to her family and the entire school community,” said Lesufi in a statement.

Mosia had played a vital role as a teacher at the school and in her community, he said.

“A void has been created due to her passing and we will implore law enforcement agencies to apprehend those involved in her death.”

The department said the police were investigating circumstances surrounding the teacher's death.  

“Our psychosocial unit has been dispatched to visit the school for necessary support to all affected.”

School mourns after three teachers die in car crash in Northern Cape

A Northern Cape high school has been plunged into mourning after three teachers were killed in a horror crash on Saturday night, while a fourth ...
News
6 hours ago

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a 22-year-old man suspected of Mosia's murder was under police guard in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal.

“Police received information about a woman who might have been killed and locked inside a flat in Jabulani. Police went to the flat and broke the door open. The body of a woman, with a stab wound on the upper body, was discovered,” Masondo said.

He said investigations led to KZN, where the suspect was found in hospital with a suspicion that he poisoned himself.

“The suspect was placed under police guard and will be charged with murder as soon as he recovers.

“Investigation is under way to establish the circumstances that led to the murder.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tavern hangout turns deadly as young woman strangled in argument

A drink at a tavern turned deadly when a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his 21-year-old girlfriend on Saturday at Gopane village, outside Zeerust ...
News
3 hours ago

What led to a trail of dead bodies and R1,4m in life insurance payouts?

Was it desperation or greed that led a former police officer to allegedly murder six people on whose lives she had policies?
News
1 day ago

Jealousy-fuelled acid attacker gets 15 years’ jail for killing ‘love rival’

A KwaZulu-Natal mother will spend 15 years behind bars for murder after a woman she attacked with acid died.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Deadly Eastern Cape home invasion 'planned from prison', court hears South Africa
  5. Teacher loses R400,000 back pay after sick-note bungle at arbitrator's office South Africa

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla