Gauteng teacher found dead in her apartment

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed sadness at the death of a primary school teacher who was found dead in her Soweto flat.

“It is really disheartening to learn of the brutal and untimely death of Ms Lerato Mosia. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to her family and the entire school community,” said Lesufi in a statement.

Mosia had played a vital role as a teacher at the school and in her community, he said.

“A void has been created due to her passing and we will implore law enforcement agencies to apprehend those involved in her death.”

The department said the police were investigating circumstances surrounding the teacher's death.

“Our psychosocial unit has been dispatched to visit the school for necessary support to all affected.”