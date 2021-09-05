What led to a trail of dead bodies and R1,4m in life insurance payouts?

Was it desperation or greed that led a former police officer to allegedly murder six people on whose lives she had policies?

One million four-hundred-thousand rand.



That is the value of six human lives, calculated as a gruesome tale of former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s alleged trail of murder and greed unfolds in court...