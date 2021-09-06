South Africa

Possible illegal-mining connection to 'tightly wrapped' body found in Benoni

06 September 2021 - 16:37
The body was wrapped and dumped in Benoni, Gauteng. Stock photo.
Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket after a body suspected to be linked to illegal mining was found tightly wrapped in bags in Benoni, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the body was found on Sunday.

“Police can confirm that the body was found wrapped in a bag and dumped in Benoni,” he said.

In June, 20 bodies suspected to be those of illegal miners were discovered just outside Klerksdorp in the North West. Those bodies were found wrapped in white plastic bags. According to the police, the men had suffered severe burns to their bodies.

The first bodies were found outside an old and unused mine shaft ventilation in Lawrence Park, Orkney, while 14 more decomposed bodies were found along Ariston Road near the railway line in Orkney.

