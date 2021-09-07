Ahmed Timol murder accused Joao Rodrigues dies

Joao Rodrigues, the apartheid-era security police officer charged with the murder of activist Ahmed Timol in 1971, died at his home on Monday night, his attorney confirmed on Tuesday.

He was 82.

“He died last night. He had health issues. He was 82 years old. He was no longer a young man,” said attorney Ben Minnaar.

He said Rodrigues had spent time in hospital.

“Unfortunately he took a turn for the worse. He was discharged from hospital and was recuperating at home.”

Minnaar said as a result of Rodrigues’ death, the criminal case cannot proceed.

“There is a Constitutional Court matter that will possibly proceed,” Minnaar said.