'Haters must heal': Duduzile declares 'President Zuma Day' amid her father's parole release

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has hit out at “haters” for not being “happy” that her father will no longer serve out his sentence in prison.

Zuma was placed on medical parole on Sunday after the department of correctional services received a medical report on the former president's health.

He will complete the rest of his 15-month prison sentence in a “system of community corrections”.

In June, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court and incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.

Taking to social media, Duduzile shared several posts dedicated to her father and his release, saying “haters must heal”.

“Haters must heal. It’s [former] President Zuma Day, all day!” she said in one post.

“Every day is [former] President Zuma Day. Like it or not!”