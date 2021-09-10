SA conservationist survives five nights with deadly reptiles in ‘Cage of Death’

“It was an incredible experience and a successful series. I really think we achieved what we set out to do: show that these animals don’t intend us any harm if left alone. There’s absolutely no reason to kill them.”

The five-part series, which can be viewed on Dingo’s YouTube channel, filmed every Wednesday from July 28.

For each episode, Dingo spent 12 hours from 5pm to 5am hanging out with a selection of the world’s most feared reptiles in the cage.

The custom-built enclosure, created by Conrite Walls, ensured there was no escape for the death-defying Dinkelman.

In each session, Dingo chats about the species, explains the behaviour and shares insights into why they do what they do.

“It is always exciting for us to be involved with Dingo and the conservation work that he does,” said Mike Speirs of Conrite Group.

“The Cage of Death was completely new engineering, requiring us to keep the danger confined inside the cage, and still allowing unobstructed visuals for people on the outside looking in.