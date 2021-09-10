Zuma lawyer says state leaked medical records and brought in specialist to examine former president on the sly

Former president Jacob Zuma has fired another salvo in his bid to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal corruption case, accusing him of leaking a confidential document about his health and “unlawfully” sending a medical specialist, accompanied by a police officer, to examine him.

Zuma’s attorney Bethuel Thusini filed the affidavit ahead of Thursday’s virtual hearing before Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen, when the case against Zuma and French arms company Thales was adjourned again until later this month.

The state has been given until September 16 to file its response to the latest allegations.

Zuma wants Downer, and all National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocates, off the case, arguing they are biased.

His trial, when it eventually begins, will kick off with his “special plea” in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act during which Zuma has indicated he wishes to give oral evidence.

Thusini has made an application to admit further evidence during the hearing of the plea. He said this will show that Downer had more recently been implicated in further acts of “alleged serious misconduct” which supports Zuma’s bid for his disqualification from prosecuting him.

He said the court should take judicial notice of the fact that Zuma was released from custody on medical parole on September 5 because of his deteriorating health.