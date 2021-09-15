Mystery of why annual 'sardine run' happens revealed

The annual winter migration of millions of sardines up the country’s east coast is a spectacular event that many South Africans and visitors flock to KZN and the Eastern Cape to witness. But up to now the reason behind the “sardine run” has been a puzzle, even to scientists.

A new study has, however, revealed how one of the world’s biggest migration events works.

According to the study, by South African and Australian scientists, and published in the journal Science Advances, there are two sardine populations in SA, one in the cool-temperate west coast (Atlantic Ocean) and the other in warmer east coast waters (Indian Ocean). Each regional population appears adapted to the temperature range it experiences in its native region.

“Surprisingly, we also discovered that sardines participating in the migration run are primarily of Atlantic origin and prefer colder water,” said one of the study authors, Prof Luciano Beheregaray at the Flinders University molecular ecology lab based in South Australia.