'Greatest shoal on Earth'? What seeing the Eastern Cape Sardine Run is really like

Scared to go into the water, newbie Thembalethu Zulu forgets all her fears in the face of the incredible action at this year’s Sardine Run

It’s 3am. And I’m awake. The fear of death will do that. I can already hear my sister: “Naye ubenzani?” (What was she doing?) At least my friends will defend me. “She was always so brave: lived a big life.”



How did I get here you might ask? Well, it all started with four simple words from our travel editor: “Ever seen a sardine?” To which I promptly replied: “Always wanted to!” Except I always assumed it would be from a boat...