'Sustained downward trend' in Covid-19, says NICD, as 4,667 new cases recorded in 24 hours

There were 166 Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, bringing total fatalities to 85,468 to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,179), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,058). There were 718 in the Eastern Cape, 499 in the Free State and 414 in Gauteng.

“The total number of cases today (4,667) is higher than yesterday (3,699) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (4,633). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

There were 270 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people now admitted to 9,653.

TimesLIVE