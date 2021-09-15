South Africa

'Sustained downward trend' in Covid-19, says NICD, as 4,667 new cases recorded in 24 hours

15 September 2021 - 19:36 By TimesLIVE
Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe watches as midfielder George Maluleka receives his Covid-19 vaccine jab at Chloorkop on September 13 2021.
Image: Supplied by Gauteng Government

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections across the country was showing a “sustained downward trend”.

This as 4,667 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,869,201 to date. The positivity rate for new cases was also below 10%, at 9.6%.

There were 166 Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, bringing total fatalities to 85,468 to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,179), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,058). There were 718 in the Eastern Cape, 499 in the Free State and 414 in Gauteng.

“The total number of cases today (4,667) is higher than yesterday (3,699) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (4,633). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

There were 270 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people now admitted to 9,653.

TimesLIVE

