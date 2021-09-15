Politics

Treasury seeks more than R32bn to address impact of July unrest and Covid-19

15 September 2021 - 14:49
A member of a hazardous waste clean-up crew at a warehouse targeted during looting in Durban in July. File photo.
A member of a hazardous waste clean-up crew at a warehouse targeted during looting in Durban in July. File photo.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The National Treasury is asking parliament to consider approving a bill seeking urgent additional funding allocations of more than R32bn to address the impact of unrest in July and the Covid-19 pandemic for the 2021/22 financial year. 

The funding is expected to be distributed to, among other entities, the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), which could be liable for claims of up to R20bn after the unrest in July. 

The unrest wreaked havoc in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It claimed more than  300 lives and resulted in extensive damage to infrastructure, including 161 malls, 11 warehouses, eight factories, 200 shopping centres (about 3,000 stores were looted), 11 liquor outlets and 113 communication infrastructure incidents.

Sasria is the only non-life insurer that provides special risk cover to all individuals and businesses that own assets in SA.   

In a presentation on the 2021 Second Special Appropriation Bill to parliament’s select committee on appropriations on Wednesday, Treasury officials said Sasria sought  additional funding of R3.9bn to fulfil its obligation and pay out claims to the affected businesses.

Hard-hit by July looting, Clicks says 30% of Sasria claim has been paid

Despite being hard-hit by the July unrest, the Clicks group is working on reopening stores and pushing ahead with its Covid-19 vaccination rollout.
News
1 day ago

“Based on a preliminary assessment undertaken by Sasria on July14, its estimation of the claims it will be liable for range between R10bn and R20bn.  

“Sasria indicated that it would require an equity injection in the event of claims amounting to R15bn.”

Deputy President David Mabuza last month promised that R2.3bn would be reprioritised from the government’s spending and made available to help businesses hit by the looting and riots. He said Sasria would fork out more than R10bn to assist businesses and this would help boost the economy. 

Other entities expected to benefit from the funding sought include the departments of social development, defence, police, and trade, industry & competition. 

A sum of R26.7bn is sought in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement to reintroduce the R350 social relief of distress grant until the end of March 2022.  

It is estimated that 13.2-million people will be eligible to receive the special grant.

Deadline looms for businesses to get relief funding after July unrest — here’s how to apply

The National Treasury on Tuesday launched a registration portal that will collect data from small and medium businesses that need the funding.
News
9 hours ago

“The total allocation of R26.7bn will cater for people in distress and R500m for Sassa for system enhancements to improve application and payment processes, including the strengthened eligibility assessment system.”   

The departments of small business development and trade, industry & competition submitted proposals to support businesses amounting to R300m and R2bn respectively. 

“The DTIC [department of trade, industry & competition] engaged with companies that have been affected through a survey to assess the extent of damage and type of support that may be required.” 

The bill also sets out that R250m of additional funds is proposed to be allocated to the police for the deployment of SAPS personnel to deal with the unrest. 

Meanwhile, R700m is proposed to be allocated to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) for the deployment of military personnel to assist the police to restore order. 

The funds are also for the deployment of SANDF members for three months, as part of the Southern African Development Community Standby Force.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pay riot-related claimants 30% upfront, public loss adjuster advises Sasria

Insurance Claims Africa is recommending to the state-owned SA Special Risk Insurance Association that it urgently pay riot-related claimants 30% of ...
News
2 days ago

KZN businesses brave it out as they wait for insurance payouts

Warehouses show grit after being emptied in July riots, with retailers hoping to be trading again by December
News
1 day ago

Government launches portal for businesses affected by riots, looting

The government is starting a portal for businesses affected by the July looting mayhem. It’s to establish the extent of damage, especially to small ...
Business
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics
  3. Elections cannot be won by default, says Duarte, slamming DA case against IEC Politics
  4. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  5. Pack your bags and go: Carl Niehaus fired from the ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony
‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...