All grants paid to public servants, except foster grants, will be removed: social development minister Lindiwe Zulu

Arrangements are being made to suspend all social grants, except foster child grants, received by public servants, said social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Zulu made the announcement in a reply to a parliamentary question in which she indicated 177,108 public servants were paid grants totalling R200m in July this year.

Most recipients (143,081) received the child support grant, costing the government R122m, and 11,589 received foster care grants worth R20.7m.

In the figures supplied by Zulu:

11,479 public servants received old age grants;

6,098 received disability grants; and

4,639 received care dependency grants.

Zulu said public servants are entitled to receive the foster child grant.

“Where the foster child grant is paid in conjunction with a care dependency grant for the same child, neither are means-tested, and public servants would not be contravening any laws by receiving these grants,” she said in her reply to a parliamentary questions posed by DA MP Mimmy Gondwe.