Six Joburg parachutists survive crash after ‘pilot error’ dooms ex-warplane

Six parachutists and the co-pilot were knocked unconscious but survived when their plane crashed at Carletonville Aerodrome, home of the Johannesburg Skydiving Club.

The 56-year-old pilot also survived the February crash that wrote off the ex-military aircraft, only to be criticised this week in a SA Civil Aviation Authority report.

Issuing the findings of its limited accident investigation, the regulator said: “The pilot in charge had, during the climb phase at about 250ft above ground level, prematurely retracted the flaps and the aircraft entered a sink mode due to loss of lift.”

The error was them compounded by the co-pilot, described in the report as the safety pilot, who took over the controls then “panicked and confused the sink mode (feeling) with the loss of thrust”, said the report.

“In response, he pulled back the throttle lever, which exacerbated the situation. To recover the engine power, the safety pilot hastily opened the throttle, and this resulted in the compressor stalling the engine.”

The aircraft, a Kudu C4M Angel that survived the Angolan conflict with the then SA Defence Force, was written off in the next few seconds.