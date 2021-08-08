'Fuel shortage' led to chopper disaster, damning report finds

Investigation follows deadly plunge into croc-infested river

As Magda Rorich, seriously injured and surrounded by crocodiles, clung to the semi-submerged rotor blade of a helicopter that had plunged into the Crocodile River, the body of her husband, Chris, lay below her, trapped in the sunken cockpit.



The Centurion couple had been on a sight-seeing flip with friend and pilot Marius Combrinck when the chopper suddenly fell from the sky near Brits in the North West on January 10. Just an hour earlier, Combrinck had taken the couple’s two children — their 20-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter — for a ride...