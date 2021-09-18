South Africa

Tito Mboweni calls for ‘real transformation’, says white citizens should learn an African language

18 September 2021 - 12:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has called on all white South Africans to learn to speak at least one African language. File photo.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has called on all white South Africans to learn to speak at least one African language. File photo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni is preaching unity and transformation and has called on white South Africans to learn at least one African language. 

Mboweni said citizens should not abandon the bid to achieve nonracial reconciliation, saying it is a process rather than an event. He said language and culture are necessary for bridging the gaps between diverse groups to achieve reconciliation.

As part of the real nonracial reconciliation process, not an event, white South Africans should try to learn to speak at least one African language. African people speak English, Afrikaans, etc. Come on people! Language and culture are fundamental starting point[s],” he tweeted.

The former minister claimed if SA ignores the issue of reconciliation, everyone will lose. 

There are people who take this for granted. It is a serious matter. If not properly dealt with, this country will explode into nothingless [sic]. We will all be losers,” Mboweni tweeted. 

His tweets were certainly a conversation starter, with some on social media agreeing with the former minister. Others questioned why the ruling party has not championed nonracial reconciliation in the country.

Here are some of the responses: 

State capture inquiry seeks another deadline extension, this time to December

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has yet again requested an extension to deliver its final report.
Politics
1 day ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A costly state bank is the last thing the ANC needs

The party passes fantasy resolutions without telling us how its mega ideas will be funded
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

WATCH | 'We are busy, we have no time for fools': Ndlozi seemingly turns down Mboweni's debate invite

Tito Mboweni's debate invite to EFF leaders has seemingly been met with a cold reception by the party's MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak South Africa
  2. All grants paid to public servants, except foster grants, will be removed: ... South Africa
  3. ‘I am shattered,’ says caregiver of three children killed in New Zealand South Africa
  4. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa
  5. 'They waited years for those children': neighbour and colleague speak after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony