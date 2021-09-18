Tito Mboweni calls for ‘real transformation’, says white citizens should learn an African language

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni is preaching unity and transformation and has called on white South Africans to learn at least one African language.

Mboweni said citizens should not abandon the bid to achieve nonracial reconciliation, saying it is a process rather than an event. He said language and culture are necessary for bridging the gaps between diverse groups to achieve reconciliation.

“As part of the real nonracial reconciliation process, not an event, white South Africans should try to learn to speak at least one African language. African people speak English, Afrikaans, etc. Come on people! Language and culture are fundamental starting point[s],” he tweeted.