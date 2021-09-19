Data shows 98% of over-60s who died in Western Cape at peak of Covid-19 third wave were not fully vaccinated

Data collected over a week during the peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Western Cape indicates that vaccines were “highly effective” at preventing infection, hospitalisation and deaths in the province's over-60s population.

People over 60 years old are considered to be a high risk group for Covid-19 infection and during the third wave 2,455 of this group contracted the virus between August 14 and 20.

Provincial health data revealed that 92% of those who contracted the virus during this period were not fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means 14 days or more after the second Pfizer jab or 28 days post the Johnson & Johnson jab.

The health department limited its data to this age group to check vaccine efficiency as this was the population group with the highest vaccine coverage at the time.

The department said on Sunday that of the over 60s who contracted the virus during this time, 729 of them required hospitalisation and 96% of them were not fully vaccinated.