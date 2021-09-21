South Africa

Mpumalanga police on the hunt for school robbers who stole feeding scheme food

21 September 2021 - 09:51
Police are looking for five men who allegedly robbed a high school in Mpumalanga. Stock image
Police are looking for five men who allegedly robbed a high school in Mpumalanga. Stock image
Image: 123RF

Robbers made off with groceries meant for a feeding scheme, computers, a TV and a wooden door after holding a security guard hostage at a high school near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a team is on the hunt for five men after the robbery at Letshele secondary school last Thursday night.

“A group of about five suspects entered the school where they held a security guard hostage, tied him up before stealing about 30 Acer computers, a Samsung TV set, two Acer computer processing units, four laptops, one wooden door as well as groceries meant for a feeding scheme at the school.

“The suspects are said to have fled the scene with the stolen items, leaving behind the security guard still tied up.

“He was rescued by another guard the next morning.

“The matter was then reported to the police at Bushbuckridge where an investigation began, hence the manhunt,” said Mohlala.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mining executive shot in 'apparent robbery' outside his home

The company, which is listed on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange, said Van den Bergh was stable in hospital after being seriously injured in ...
News
14 hours ago

Motorist kills road spike robbery suspect

A motorist shot dead a suspect after he and his family came under attack by the notorious Gauteng road spike robbers.
News
1 day ago

Police officers arrested for robbing motorists at gunpoint in Kuruman

Two police officers were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing motorists at gunpoint along the N14 near Kuruman in the Northern Cape, the Hawks ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  2. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  3. 'You're killing the ANC': Kgalema Motlanthe warns NEC over factionalism News
  4. Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report South Africa
  5. 'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak South Africa

Latest Videos

‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...
Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...