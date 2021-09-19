Murder case

'We never thought it was because of one of our own': Trail of bodies in the life of murder accused Ndlovu

Mystery deaths raise more suspicions in ex-cop's murder trial

She was seen as the golden member of her family, a trusted police officer blessed with good luck and success.



Behind the veneer, Tembisa sergeant Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is allegedly a cold-hearted killer who murdered her lover and five of her family, and plotted to kill seven others, including her sister, young nieces and nephews, and even her elderly mother...