Murder case
'We never thought it was because of one of our own': Trail of bodies in the life of murder accused Ndlovu
Mystery deaths raise more suspicions in ex-cop's murder trial
19 September 2021 - 00:00
She was seen as the golden member of her family, a trusted police officer blessed with good luck and success.
Behind the veneer, Tembisa sergeant Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is allegedly a cold-hearted killer who murdered her lover and five of her family, and plotted to kill seven others, including her sister, young nieces and nephews, and even her elderly mother...
