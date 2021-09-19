News

Murder case

'We never thought it was because of one of our own': Trail of bodies in the life of murder accused Ndlovu

Mystery deaths raise more suspicions in ex-cop's murder trial

19 September 2021 - 00:00

She was seen as the golden member of her family, a trusted police officer blessed with good luck and success.

Behind the veneer, Tembisa sergeant Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is allegedly a cold-hearted killer who murdered her lover and five of her family, and plotted to kill seven others, including her sister, young nieces and nephews, and even her elderly mother...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'They were everything to me': Time has not eased husband’s grief over murdered ... News
  2. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. 'Fuel shortage' led to chopper disaster, damning report finds News
  5. New law reveals the tender winners who fund ANC News

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony