COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | J&J says second Covid-19 shot boosts protection

22 September 2021 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
A man wearing a face mask passes a sign put up to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Marina Bay in Singapore, September 22, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

September 22 2021 - 08:00

Bolsonaro appears to break UN vaccine 'honor code'

The United Nations General Assembly session with its focus on fighting the pandemic kicked off with a speech from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic who appeared to openly break the UN’s honor code simply by walking in the door.

September 22 2021 - 07:00

How do I know if I have ‘long Covid’?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there is no way to test patients directly for long Covid, a persistence of Covid-19 symptoms about four weeks after recovery or a negative test. 

Patients with persistent Covid-19 symptoms should be examined by healthcare professionals who will rule out other causes of the symptoms.

The institute said causes for symptoms may include bacterial pneumonia, tuberculosis and worsening symptoms relating to underlying comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension

September 22 2021 - 06:30

Panama to give immunocompromised people third Covid-19 vaccine shot

Panama will offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to moderate and severely immunocompromised people starting this week, Health Minister Luis Sucre said on Tuesday.

The decision follows similar moves by other Latin American countries such as Ecuador and Chile, which are already giving a booster vaccine dose to people at risk, for instance those with immuno deficiencies or the elderly.

Among those eligible to get an extra shot during the first phase of the Panamanian plan are people undergoing cancer treatment and transplants, as well as those who received stem cells in the last two years or suffer from an advanced or untreated HIV infection.

"The additional dose aims to improve the immune response" of immunosuppressed patients, Sucre said, explaining the campaign would be carried out in national and regional hospitals in the Central American nation of 4.2 million people.

Panama has administered 5.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine and authorities say it is close to herd immunity.

Sucre said the pandemic is under control after several weeks of sustained drops in daily infections.

The Ministry of Health reported 341 new infections on Tuesday, taking its total number of infections to 464,781.

Reuters

September 22 2021 - 06:00

J&J says second Covid-19 shot boosts protection

Johnson & Johnson said a second shot of its Covid-19 vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% against moderate to severe forms of the disease, according to data from the US that is not peer reviewed.

