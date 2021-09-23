Limpopo detective guilty of extorting money from ‘drug dealer’

A disgraced Limpopo detective is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of corruption this week for extorting money from a suspected drug dealer.

Former warrant officer Tlabo Maputla, 53, was convicted by the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

“Maputla, who was stationed at SAPS Westenburg as a detective, was arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation members in Polokwane on October 13 2020 for extorting money from a person, who was arrested for dealing in drugs, to make his docket disappear,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

“The victim paid R6,000 in the past but Maputla kept on pestering and demanding more money until the matter was reported to the Hawks.

“Maputla was netted in broad daylight in Polokwane after receiving a further R5,900 from the victim.”

Maputla is out on R5,000 bail. He will be sentenced in November.

TimesLIVE