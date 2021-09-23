South Africa

Limpopo detective guilty of extorting money from ‘drug dealer’

23 September 2021 - 17:32
The Limpopo detective was arrested for extorting money. File photo.
The Limpopo detective was arrested for extorting money. File photo.
Image: Orrin Singh

A disgraced Limpopo detective is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of corruption this week for extorting money from a suspected drug dealer.

Former warrant officer Tlabo Maputla, 53, was convicted by the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

“Maputla, who was stationed at SAPS Westenburg as a detective, was arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation members in Polokwane on October 13 2020 for extorting money from a person, who was arrested for dealing in drugs, to make his docket disappear,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

“The victim paid R6,000 in the past but Maputla kept on pestering and demanding more money until the matter was reported to the Hawks.

“Maputla was netted in broad daylight in Polokwane after receiving a further R5,900 from the victim.”

Maputla is out on R5,000 bail. He will be sentenced in November.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four Kimberley officials in court over missing diamonds meant for training

A project to train artisans in diamond cutting has instead led to the arrests of four government officials in the Northern Cape.
News
10 hours ago

Ninth soldier arrested for cross-border vehicle smuggling

Another soldier has been arrested in connection with cross-border vehicle smuggling, bringing the number of arrests in the case to nine.
News
2 days ago

Police officers arrested for robbing motorists at gunpoint in Kuruman

Two police officers were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing motorists at gunpoint along the N14 near Kuruman in the Northern Cape, the Hawks ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  2. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa
  3. Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing News
  4. Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future News
  5. From R1.71 to R120,000 four days later. That’s what ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu’s bank ... News

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app