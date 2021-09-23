Durban beaches safe to reopen after R177m pollution cleanup, says UPL

Beaches north of Durban are safe to reopen.

This is the claim by chemical giant United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL) after a serious spill when the company's Cornubia warehouse, north of Durban, was set alight during unrest in July.

Beaches north of the city have remained closed since the spill which contaminated the Ohlanga River and uMhlanga estuary, which is a tributary to the sea.

In a statement on Thursday, UPL SA's commercial director Jan Botha said a report written by independent specialists had been provided to the eThekwini municipality. Results of a chemical analysis of the beaches and seawater, he said, recommended that all beaches are safe to be reopened.

“Samples, including control samples, were taken at various sites along the coastline (from Salt Rock in the north to Umgeni estuary in the south) with the results undergoing expert scrutiny and interpretation by a range of independent specialists,” he said.

“They have concluded that the beaches and ocean outside a 1km exclusion zone, north, south and east of the mouth pose an extremely low chemical risk to the public, regardless of whether the estuary mouth is open or closed.”