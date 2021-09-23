South Africa

Durban beaches safe to reopen after R177m pollution cleanup, says UPL

23 September 2021 - 17:27
A hazardous waste cleanup crew collects dead fish after chemicals entered the water from a warehouse burnt during days of looting in KwaZulu-Natal in July. File photo.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Beaches north of Durban are safe to reopen. 

This is the claim by chemical giant United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL) after a serious spill when the company's Cornubia warehouse, north of Durban, was set alight during unrest in July.

Beaches north of the city have remained closed since the spill which contaminated the Ohlanga River and uMhlanga estuary, which is a tributary to the sea.

In a statement on Thursday, UPL SA's commercial director Jan Botha said a report written by independent specialists had been provided to the eThekwini municipality. Results of a chemical analysis of the beaches and seawater, he said, recommended that all beaches are safe to be reopened.

“Samples, including control samples, were taken at various sites along the coastline (from Salt Rock in the north to Umgeni estuary in the south) with the results undergoing expert scrutiny and interpretation by a range of independent specialists,” he said.

“They have concluded that the beaches and ocean outside a 1km exclusion zone, north, south and east of the mouth pose an extremely low chemical risk to the public, regardless of whether the estuary mouth is open or closed.”

Botha said an extensive 10-week cleanup operation had cost the company just over R177m.

“This has seen teams of hazardous waste management companies and environmental professionals working around the clock to remove contaminated water and sediments from the streams to the confluence with the Ohlanga River and treat the remaining water to make it safe. It has also included containment and cleanup measures at the warehouse site.”

To date, thousands of litres of liquid waste have been removed from the area, as well as solid waste from various points along the stream and from the burnt warehouse site.

Botha emphasised that marine life would continue to be affected by other events, natural and human-influenced.

“We are willing to work with any group who is concerned about whether the arson and subsequent spill are involved in marine kill. A recent report (September 11) by the Marine & Estuarine Research (MER) consultancy found that the cause of the large amount of dead fish along the uMdloti beaches was the result of a natural occurrence,” he said.

“The report concluded that the mouth of the uMdloti estuary had breached overnight due to a strong current and weather conditions, washing the fish (living in fresh water) out into seawater. The dead fish then washed up along the coast towards the uMhlanga estuary.”

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela could not be reached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

