South Africa

SA Covid-19 cases decreasing across all nine provinces

23 September 2021 - 22:35 By TIMESLIVE
Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe watches as midfielder George Maluleka receives his Covid-19 vaccine jab. File photo.
Image: Supplied by Gauteng Government

SA's national seven-day moving average of daily Covid-19 case numbers, positivity rate and testing rate continue to decrease, with sustained decreases seen in all provinces.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that 2,783 new Covid-19 cases had been identified, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,892,081. This increase represents a 6.8% positivity rate.

A further 155 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the number of fatalities to 86,655.

The majority of new cases recorded were from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State and Gauteng each accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of new cases.

There was an increase of 174 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

