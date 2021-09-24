Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to address Sunday Times investment dialogue webinar

SA finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the keynote address at a webinar involving some of SA's top thinkers and business leaders on September 30.

The National Investment Dialogue, a webinar hosted by Mkokeli Advisory, in partnership with Sunday Times, the Institute for Global Dialogue and Absa, will explore some of the challenges and opportunities confronting both SA and the rest of Africa.

Speakers include Razia Khan, Isaah Mhlanga, Colin Coleman, Stavros Nicolaou and Mcebisi Jonas.

Mhlanga, who was previously an economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and SA's National Treasury, is now chief economist at Alexander Forbes where he is responsible for formulating macroeconomic strategies for the firm's clients. He is a regular columnist for Business Day, writing on macroeconomic policy and financial markets.

Khan is currently chief economist for Africa at London and Hong Kong-listed global bank Standard Chartered. She has covered and commented on emerging and frontier markets for the past two decades.

Nicolaou is Aspen Pharmacare Group's senior executive for strategic trade development as well as chairperson of Business for SA's health working group, a position that has seen him take a leading role in the fight against the country's Covid-19 pandemic.

Jonas, the former deputy finance minister from 2014-2016 and a key whistle-blower in exposing the state capture scandal, is now chair of the MTN Group's board and also sits on the Brenthurst Foundation's advisory board.

Coleman is a widely respected expert on SA's banking, markets and political sectors. Previously head of Goldman Sachs' Investment Banking Division for Sub-Saharan Africa, he left the bank in January 2020 to take up a position as senior fellow and lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.

Other panellists tipped to speak at the event are Absa CFO Punki Modise, BJM Securities analyst Mamokete Lijane, Absa group financial director Jason Quinn and Steve Tshwete municipality manager Bheki Khenisa.

To register for the webinar, visit www.quicklink.co.za/investmentdialogue.

TimesLIVE