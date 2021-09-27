South Africa

Severe water disruptions for Gauteng after Eskom sub-station outage

27 September 2021 - 07:56
A power outage has resulted in Rand Water losing 60% of its production capacity at the Zuikerbosch water treatment works. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

Water supply will be severely disrupted many areas of Gauteng on Monday after a power outage at an Eskom sub-station.

Rand Water said its Zuikerbosch water treatment works in Vereeniging had been “severely affected by a power interruption” at Eskom’s Snowden sub-station due to a veld fire on Sunday afternoon.

“Eskom is working on restoring power but cannot provide an estimated return to service,” said Rand Water.

“The power outage has resulted in Rand Water losing 60% of its production capacity at the Zuikerbosch water treatment works.”

The entity said its municipal customers, including the city of Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg Water, City of Tshwane, Mogale City local municipality, Rustenberg municipality and West Rand local municipality, would be affected.

“The supply of water will be severely reduced as a result of this power loss.

“Rand Water would like to urge consumers to conserve water as it is not known how long this Eskom crisis will last.”

TimesLIVE

