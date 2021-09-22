Community fuming as water reservoirs run dry in parts of Tshwane

Tshwane is appealing to Rand Water to increase its bulk supply to the city to stabilise its network, and to residents to reduce their water use to help vulnerable areas.

“Reservoirs that supply the areas are critically low and some areas have no water,” said MMC for utility services Phillip Nel.

The Laudium, Atteridgeville, Kosmosdal, Mnandi and Olievenhoutbosch water supply systems have not stabilised after Rand Water attended to leak repairs on September 16.

Laudium Ward 61 councillor Farouk Essop said: “The community is fed up because no-one can give a proper answer as to why we don't have water. Rand Water blames Tshwane and Tshwane blames Rand Water, and that has been going on all the time.

“No-one wants to take responsibility,” he said.

Essop said the community had been without water since Monday morning. “Last week Friday we had no water, it came back and now it has gone out again. We have absolutely no water in the area.”

Nel said the city’s leadership had approached Rand Water for assistance.

“Simply put, the supply from Rand Water is inadequate to refill the reservoirs. If this continues our reservoirs will run dry.

“We will continue to engage with Rand Water, but until and unless something changes in their ability to supply water, all of Tshwane needs to work together to save water, so the existing supply can cover all our residents.”