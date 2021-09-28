South Africa

Inquest opened after car 'careers over cliff' in Eastern Cape

28 September 2021 - 08:20
Police in Port St Johns are conducting an inquest into the death of a local who drove off a cliff on Saturday. Stock image
Police in Port St Johns are conducting an inquest into the death of a local who drove off a cliff on Saturday. Stock image
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police are investigating what caused an Eastern Cape man to drive off a cliff at a popular viewing point at the weekend.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said an inquest was opened after the death of the 32-year-old at the air strip atop Mount Thesiger in Port St Johns.

He said the incident happened on Saturday.

“It is alleged ... that five people were at the cliff taking photographs when the man got into his car and started it.

“The vehicle careered off the cliff. It took several hours for the search and rescue unit members to retrieve the body.”

Matola-Mvanyashe said the man had lived in Port St Johns.

DispatchLIVE reported that the man was an off-duty nurse.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I couldn’t even look at the whole body’: slain ANC councillor’s brother

Devastated sibling, ANC suspect the looming local elections are behind the hit on Mabopane councillor Tshepo Motaung
News
13 hours ago

Gqeberha police searching for gunmen who killed wheelchair-bound man

Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, police are pulling out all the stops to apprehend gunmen who killed a wheelchair-bound man and his son.
News
3 days ago

'Where is the proof? 'asks alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu as testimony wraps up

After weeks of evidence in the dramatic trial of alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, the 46-year-old suggested she was tired of defending ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. 'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling