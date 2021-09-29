South Africa

WATCH | Shots fired as gunmen storm jewellery store in Durban, one critically injured

29 September 2021 - 16:26
Several armed men stormed Damjee Jewellers in Gateway Mall in Umhlanga on Wednesday.
Several armed men stormed Damjee Jewellers in Gateway Mall in Umhlanga on Wednesday.
Image: Screenshot

A security officer is fighting for his life after a jewellery heist at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), the security officer is in a critical condition after being shot in the parking lot after an armed robbery at Damjee Jewellers and NWJ. 

“Rusa operations centre received multiple calls since 2.32pm from shoppers reporting the robbery in progress. Several frantic callers informed the controller on duty that at least 15 suspects had robbed Damjee Jewellers and NWJ.”

Balram said the officer was stabilised by paramedics from a private ambulance service.

“According to shoppers, the gunmen fired multiple shots during the robbery. Several spent 9mm and rifle cartridges were recovered in the mall. The robbers are believed to have fled in a white Toyota Corolla and a white Mazda bakkie,” he said. 

Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said the officer had been shot in the abdomen after trying to intervene in an armed robbery.

“According to witnesses, the store was ambushed by about 10 to 15 suspects, all armed. The patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner. Once stabilised the patient was taken to a nearby hospital.”

CCTV footage of the incident shows several men entering the store before producing firearms as customers and employees duck for cover. 

The men proceed to break through the glass covering a lot of jewellery and load it into what appears to be a bed sheet. 

The police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Brazen Pretoria CIT robbery sparks fears of early start to SA heist season

An attack in Pretoria by 30 AK47-wielding gunmen on a Fidelity Cash Management Services van has sparked fears that SA’s annual heist season has ...
News
2 days ago

Four Kimberley officials in court over missing diamonds meant for training

A project to train artisans in diamond cutting has instead led to the arrests of four government officials in the Northern Cape.
News
6 days ago

Four arrested after robbery at jewellery store in Ekurhuleni

Four men were arrested after a robbery at a jewellery store at a mall in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, police said.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Cross-pavement robbery shoot-out outside mall in Centurion

One suspect was killed and a second injured during a gunfight when a gang targeted a cash-in-transit vehicle early on Thursday in Centurion.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  2. Ferrari sprayed with bullets leaving two dead in Soweto South Africa
  3. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling