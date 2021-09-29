WATCH | Shots fired as gunmen storm jewellery store in Durban, one critically injured

Balram said the officer was stabilised by paramedics from a private ambulance service.

“According to shoppers, the gunmen fired multiple shots during the robbery. Several spent 9mm and rifle cartridges were recovered in the mall. The robbers are believed to have fled in a white Toyota Corolla and a white Mazda bakkie,” he said.

Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said the officer had been shot in the abdomen after trying to intervene in an armed robbery.

“According to witnesses, the store was ambushed by about 10 to 15 suspects, all armed. The patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner. Once stabilised the patient was taken to a nearby hospital.”

CCTV footage of the incident shows several men entering the store before producing firearms as customers and employees duck for cover.

The men proceed to break through the glass covering a lot of jewellery and load it into what appears to be a bed sheet.

The police have been approached for comment.

TimesLIVE