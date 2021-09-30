South Africa

Man convicted of murdering girlfriend allegedly kills new lover while on parole

30 September 2021 - 15:28
Further investigation revealed that Christopher Koketso Melore had been out on parole after being sentenced to eight years for the murder of his previous girlfriend in December 2009. Stock photo.
Further investigation revealed that Christopher Koketso Melore had been out on parole after being sentenced to eight years for the murder of his previous girlfriend in December 2009. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A man who was out on parole after serving time for murdering his girlfriend has been arrested again for allegedly killing his new lover, North West police said.

Christopher Koketso Melore, 44, was arrested and appeared in court after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Tshegofatso Mabebe, 38, in Taung on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said Melore stands accused of assaulting Mabebe after finding her with another man at his home at the weekend.

The police were called to the scene on Monday and discovered the lifeless body of Mabebe, who had multiple head injuries.

Melore was arrested and appeared in the Taung magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The matter was postponed to October 6.

Myburgh said further investigations revealed that Melore was out on parole after being sentenced to eight years for the murder of his previous girlfriend, Babuang Portia Ramose, 34, in Pudimoe in December 2009.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police on the hunt as 12 men escape from Eastern Cape police cells

The dozen men escaped through a hole in the wall of the Mount Frere police station cells, before fleeing through a gap cut in a perimeter fence.
News
3 hours ago

'He was chasing me with a gun': Pregnant driver feared miscarriage during 'road rage' ordeal

A pregnant Durban woman feared having a miscarriage after a man shot at her on the M13 freeway in what she believed was a road rage incident.
News
2 days ago

Boyfriend arrested for brutal murder of Eastern Cape woman

Neighbours of a 25-year-old Eastern Cape woman made a gruesome discovery when they found her half-naked lifeless body lying on the floor of her home.
News
1 week ago

Police on manhunt for killers of Mpumalanga woman

Mpumalanga police are searching for two men who allegedly killed a 39-year-old woman before making off with an undisclosed sum of cash.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  4. Ferrari sprayed with bullets leaving two dead in Soweto South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed
‘Is that a power cut or rain?’ Cyril gets hilariously interrupted by thunder