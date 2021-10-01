Crocodile found in Joburg home as police clamp down on dodgy activities

When Johannesburg police arrested five people this week after a tip-off they were allegedly dealing in drugs, they got a lot more than they bargained for.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the police confiscated drugs worth R600,000 during two raids, and they found a live crocodile.

During the first bust, a man was arrested on Thursday following information received about suspected drug dealing at a property in Roodepoort close to two local schools, Masondo said.

Officers conducted a search of the premises and recovered narcotics including hydroponic dagga, dagga trees and edible narcotics.

The drugs had an estimated value of R200,000. Masondo said the police also recovered two toy guns.