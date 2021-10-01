Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Elections: Main party manifestos and Digital Vibes scandal

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
01 October 2021 - 12:46
The SIU's Digital Vibes report released on Wednesday implicates former health minister Zweli Mkhize and other senior officials. File photo.
The SIU's Digital Vibes report released on Wednesday implicates former health minister Zweli Mkhize and other senior officials. File photo.
Image: WERNER HILLS

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the main party election manifestos — who are the three main parties targeting, what are they promising and what is the likely impact on voter participation levels?

Also this week, we take a closer look at the SIU's report on the Digital Vibes scandal and the criticism of the president's handling of the situation, along with the valid question: in a country that is supposed to be on a crusade against corruption, how is it that no-one has been convicted yet?

Join the discussion here: 

Our host is Mike Siluma, deputy editor of the Sunday Times, who is joined by guests Amanda Khoza, Sunday Times politics writer focusing on the presidency, and William Gumede, associate professor at the Wits School of Governance.

