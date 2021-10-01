Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Elections: Main party manifestos and Digital Vibes scandal
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the main party election manifestos — who are the three main parties targeting, what are they promising and what is the likely impact on voter participation levels?
Also this week, we take a closer look at the SIU's report on the Digital Vibes scandal and the criticism of the president's handling of the situation, along with the valid question: in a country that is supposed to be on a crusade against corruption, how is it that no-one has been convicted yet?
Our host is Mike Siluma, deputy editor of the Sunday Times, who is joined by guests Amanda Khoza, Sunday Times politics writer focusing on the presidency, and William Gumede, associate professor at the Wits School of Governance.
