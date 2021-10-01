PODCAST | Elections: Main party manifestos and Digital Vibes scandal

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the main party election manifestos — who are the three main parties targeting, what are they promising and what is the likely impact on voter participation levels?

Also this week, we take a closer look at the SIU's report on the Digital Vibes scandal and the criticism of the president's handling of the situation, along with the valid question: in a country that is supposed to be on a crusade against corruption, how is it that no-one has been convicted yet?

