Half of Gautengers who lost jobs due to Covid-19 are still unemployed: survey

The Quality of Life Survey has found the socioeconomic fallout the Covid-19 pandemic has brought on Gauteng has increased, raising the percentage of households living below the average poverty line to 36% from 25% in 2017/18.

Half of those who lost their jobs during the height of the pandemic have been unable to find work.

From October 2020 to May 2021, Quality of Life Survey fieldworkers visited Gauteng’s 529 provincial wards, where they interviewed 13,616 adults.