South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Can I get the flu shot and Covid-19 jab at the same time?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 October 2021 - 07:00
You should get both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, especially if you are at risk of severe Covid-19 illness or flu infection. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

It is important to get both the flu shot and the Covid-19 vaccine, but it is not advised to get them together.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), you should be getting both vaccines, especially if you are at risk of severe Covid-19 or flu infection.

However, these vaccines should not be given at the same time. If a person has a choice, the Covid-19 vaccine should be taken first. The two vaccines should be given on opposite arms, and should be given between 14 and 28 days of each other (that is at least two weeks apart),” it said.

The institute said this is to assist with monitoring if there is any reaction to either vaccine.

The NICD said the flu vaccine may also help to decrease the burden on the healthcare system, but said it cannot protect you against Covid-19.

“The influenza vaccine will protect you against influenza and the Covid-19 vaccine will protect you against Covid-19.”

This was echoed by experts at Discovery Health.

“The flu vaccination provides protection for the strain of flu that is expected in each year’s flu season. It will not protect you against Covid-19. Only vaccines created for Covid-19 will be effective at protecting individuals from Covid-19.” 

