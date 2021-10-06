South Africa

About 1.5-million R350 grant applicants who chose ‘cash send’ option have not been paid

06 October 2021 - 09:00
Applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs should provide their bank details to Sassa to ensure speedy payment. File photo.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says almost 1.5-million R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries who chose the “cash send” payment option have not been paid. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the delay was due to Sassa not finalising a deal with banking institutions. 

Letsatsi said applicants who chose the cardless payment method have not been paid yet because Sassa had to go through a procurement process to use this method with the banks, and National Treasury approval is needed.

“As soon as Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without wasted time. We empathise with them but we also have a responsibility to follow the law,” he said. 

Letsatsi advised applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs to provide their bank details to ensure speedy payment. 

“If they do not provide banking details by Thursday, Sassa will arrange to pay them through the SA Post Office (Sapo) for August, September and October 2021,” he said.

Beneficiaries can change their payment method on any day of the month and are urged to make sure the bank account they use is active and registered in their names as they appear in their identity documents. 

According to Sassa, the bank account method is the quickest way to receive the grant. 

“Sassa confirms the bank account method is the most convenient and quickest way to receive the grant, thereby avoiding queues at post offices,” it said.

“Sapo does not pay social relief of distress grants during payments of the old age, disability and children’s grants.”

Recipients can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system, which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.

Here’s when you can collect your money this month:

080 — October 12, 19 and 26

081 — October 13, 20 and 27 

082 — October 14, 21 and 28

083 — October 15, 22 and 29

084 — October 11, 18 and 25

085 — October 12, 19 and 26

086 — October 13, 20 and 27

087 — October 14, 21 and 28

088 — October 15, 22 and 29 

089 — October 11, 18 and 25

These dates are applicable to the post office payout system. Beneficiaries can receive their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa.

