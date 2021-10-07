South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I’m planning to fall pregnant soon. Is it safe for me to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

07 October 2021 - 07:00
Those who are planning to fall pregnant are encouraged to get the Covid-19 jab.
Those who are planning to fall pregnant are encouraged to get the Covid-19 jab.
Image: 123RF / Prometeus

The J&J and Pfizer vaccines are safe for women who are pregnant, planning to fall pregnant or breastfeeding.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says pregnant women should be encouraged to seek vaccination against Covid-19 during routine antenatal and postnatal visits.

It recommends healthcare professionals discuss the risks and benefits of getting the vaccine with those planning to fall pregnant 

“These discussions should include the increased risk, albeit small, of severe disease in pregnant women when compared to non-pregnant women, reassurance about the growing evidence supporting the safety of vaccines in pregnant and breastfeeding women, the strong immune response following vaccination and the benefits of immune transfer to the baby, and ongoing safety monitoring of vaccine use in pregnancy,” it said.

According to the UK’s National Health Services (NHS), women should not avoid getting pregnant after getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

“There’s no evidence the Covid-19 vaccines have any effect on your chances of becoming pregnant,” it said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US says the benefits of vaccinating outweigh any known or potential risks.

It said for women who received the vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy, there was no evidence showing an increased risk of miscarriage.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How do I minimise the risk of getting Covid-19 while eating out?

Here's seven handy tips to remember when heading out to eat.
News
2 days ago

Do I need to be vaccinated if everyone around me is?

When one person gets the virus, it can easily spread to other people and the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer chances a virus has to spread.
News
6 days ago

How do I know if my mask is good enough to protect me?

Cloth masks are recommended for the public to use.
News
1 week ago

Should I sanitise my groceries to prevent catching Covid-19?

Relax, there is no need to sanitise your bag of groceries before you walk into the house.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa
  3. It’s not the whole picture: E Cape municipality defends R15m stadium News
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. Final act of kindness by banker, cyclist and family man killed in horror crash News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting