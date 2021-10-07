I’m planning to fall pregnant soon. Is it safe for me to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

The J&J and Pfizer vaccines are safe for women who are pregnant, planning to fall pregnant or breastfeeding.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says pregnant women should be encouraged to seek vaccination against Covid-19 during routine antenatal and postnatal visits.

It recommends healthcare professionals discuss the risks and benefits of getting the vaccine with those planning to fall pregnant

“These discussions should include the increased risk, albeit small, of severe disease in pregnant women when compared to non-pregnant women, reassurance about the growing evidence supporting the safety of vaccines in pregnant and breastfeeding women, the strong immune response following vaccination and the benefits of immune transfer to the baby, and ongoing safety monitoring of vaccine use in pregnancy,” it said.

According to the UK’s National Health Services (NHS), women should not avoid getting pregnant after getting vaccinated against Covid-19.