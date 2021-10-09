South Africa

Slain Eastern Cape cop’s widow charged with his murder

09 October 2021 - 10:38
Boniswa Cima-Kulu has been arrested for the murder of her husband W/O Kolile Kulu.
Boniswa Cima-Kulu has been arrested for the murder of her husband W/O Kolile Kulu.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The widow of slain Butterworth cop Kolile Kulu has been charged with his murder.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Kulu was killed while asleep at home in August.

“It is alleged​ that on August 30 2021 at 22:00 while Warrant Officer Kolile Kulu was asleep at his home, he was killed by three unknown males who are reported to have also taken his official firearm,” said Mgolodela.

Kulu’s widow Boniswa Cima-Kulu, 43, and suspected hitmen Ntando Tolo Ngwane, 34, Luntu Sonamzi, 39, Nomandla Papiyana, 34, Khaya Anthony Gazi, 49, and Nkululeko Matiwane, 41, were arrested in connection with the murder on Wednesday. They were detained at an East London police station and appeared in the Butterworth magistrate's court on Thursday.  

They will be back in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

Read More

'Where is the proof? 'asks alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu as testimony wraps up

After weeks of evidence in the dramatic trial of alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, the 46-year-old suggested she was tired of defending ...
News
1 week ago

Victim of alleged killer cop sustained an injury two days before her death

A woman who was allegedly killed by her aunt, police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, had allegedly sustained suspicious injuries and reported to ...
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | If you want citizens to work with the police, Cele, clean up the force

Until South Africans’ trust in the police is restored, it is unlikely the disconnect between them will be repaired
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel ... South Africa
  2. Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair South Africa
  3. Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for ... South Africa
  4. ‘Flip-flop’ or change of mind? SA reacts to Malema supporting Hlophe to become ... South Africa
  5. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting