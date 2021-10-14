Emergency services on high alert as heatwave hits KZN

Emergency services are on high alert as temperatures are set to soar to more than 40°C in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The SA Weather Service issued an advisory warning the public that exposure to the heat can lead to physical disorders including heat stroke, fatigue and discomfort.

“The elderly, young and people with compromised health are vulnerable to negative health impacts with exposure to high temperatures.”

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics told TimesLIVE that they were on high alert.

“We have advised all our clients, which consist of many old age homes and schools, about the heatwave. We are ready and able to assist,” he said.