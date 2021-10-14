South Africa

Emergency services on high alert as heatwave hits KZN

14 October 2021 - 10:33
Emergency services and the SA Weather Service have warned KwaZulu-Natal residents to take precautions against the heat.
Emergency services and the SA Weather Service have warned KwaZulu-Natal residents to take precautions against the heat.
Image: iStock

Emergency services are on high alert as temperatures are set to soar to more than 40°C in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The SA Weather Service issued an advisory warning the public that exposure to the heat can lead to physical disorders including heat stroke, fatigue and discomfort.

“The elderly, young and people with compromised health are vulnerable to negative health impacts with exposure to high temperatures.”

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics told TimesLIVE that they were on high alert.

“We have advised all our clients, which consist of many old age homes and schools, about the heatwave. We are ready and able to assist,” he said.

A heatwave is sweeping through large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
A heatwave is sweeping through large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SA Weather Service via Twitter

“With temperatures looking to soar, you can imagine the discomfort levels will be well over 40 degrees.

“This is expected to last until tomorrow ... We are urging people to stay hydrated.

“Stay out of the direct sunlight as much as possible and take care of your animals, as they can also dehydrate rather quickly.

“Obviously, with the significant temperatures, people will flock to beaches and pools. We urge people to watch little ones to ensure they are safe.

“We also see an increase in drowning around these times, especially with excessive temperatures.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Four deadly snakes reported on one Durban road in two hours leave residents sssshaken

Sightings of four venomous snakes on the same road within two hours on Tuesday had residents of a Durban suburb shaking.
News
1 day ago

States are responsible for negative impact of carbon emissions on rights of children: UN

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child issued a historic ruling on Sunday that a state can be found responsible for the negative impact of its ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...