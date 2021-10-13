Four deadly snakes reported on one Durban road in two hours leave residents sssshaken

Sightings of four venomous snakes on the same road within two hours on Tuesday had residents of a Durban suburb shaking.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans was summoned to Westville after the poisonous reptiles were spotted on a residential road.

Evans told TimesLIVE it was an “incredible as well as unlucky day” because he did not manage to locate a single snake of the three Mozambique spitting cobras and one black mamba.

“They were quite elusive, I didn’t get to see a single one,” he said.

Evans said it was “certainly unusual for all of them to be moving at the same time, on the same road.

“It was definitely not the same snake,” he added.