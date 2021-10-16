South Africa

Anti-gang unit confiscates illicit diamonds worth R1.2m in Worcester

16 October 2021 - 09:44
The police anti-gang unit confiscated illicit diamonds and arrested a 39-year-old suspect in Worcester on October 15 2021.
The police anti-gang unit confiscated illicit diamonds and arrested a 39-year-old suspect in Worcester on October 15 2021.
Image: Supplied

Western Cape police intercepted an illicit diamond deal in Worcester on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said anti-gang unit members were patrolling the Boland town when they were tipped off about a pending diamond deal.

“While busy focusing on gang violence, the members received information pertaining to an unknown male who was on his way to finalise a deal in exchanging diamonds with a local taxi driver,” said Swartbooi.

“When the police spotted the man who fitted the description, they followed him until they approached and searched him, upon which they found him in possession of  diamonds with an estimated street value of R1.2m.”

Swartbooi said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested and detained.

“Once charged, he is expected to make a court appearance in the Worcester magistrate's court on a charge of possession of illicit diamonds.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Suspects sought after uncut diamonds seized in Kimberley

Unpolished diamonds worth about R41,000 were seized in the Northern Cape in a joint operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and ...
News
2 weeks ago

We walk on wealth but our minds are in chains

As excitement and, for others, trepidation set in ahead of local government elections, we must ask what must we do differently to help move our ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Massive uncut diamond extracted in Botswana's Karowe Mine unveiled in New York

In a bid to drum up investor appetite for rough, natural diamonds, mining company Lucara Diamond Corp and manufacturer HB Antwerp on Monday unveiled ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Cops flagged down by Max’s Lifestyle owner after shooting South Africa
  4. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa
  5. 'I can beat him in broad daylight,' says would-be Zim president of Mnangagwa Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole