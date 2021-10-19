South Africa

Several suburbs in southern Joburg without electricity after blaze

19 October 2021 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
The entire service area was switched off while emergency services workers extinguished the fire.
The entire service area was switched off while emergency services workers extinguished the fire.
Image: Gauteng Traffic Police via Twitter

Emergency services have extinguished the fire at Robertsham substation in southern Johannesburg, which started on Monday evening.

The cause is unknown at this stage.

Several areas in the south are in darkness.

Affected areas include: Robertsham, Booysens, Crown Gardens, Ridgeway, part of Mondeor, Gillview, Glenada, Ophirton, Evans Park, Ormonde, Winchester Hills, Southdale, Aeroton and Nasrec.

City Power said two main transformers were gutted.

“The substation needs to be dry-ice cleaned. 

“After the cleaning, we'll assess the ability to restore supply. No ETR [estimated time of repair] given at this stage.”

No-one was injured.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Rescuer, boy die in house fire in Eastern Cape

A man who ran into a burning house to try to rescue a three-year-old boy died along with the child when they were trapped in the inferno.
News
1 day ago

Crew member's body found in Lake Jozini after houseboat fire

The body of a crew member who went missing after a fire on a houseboat on Lake Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal was found on Friday.
News
3 days ago

At least four taxis torched in Joburg CBD

Several taxis were set on fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday in an incident believed to be related to conflict in the industry.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  4. Blyde lessors: your tribe has spoken — no more holidays at the 'beach' South Africa
  5. How a toilet break flushed away a man’s fear of another’s best friend News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole