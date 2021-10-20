South Africa

Security guard bust for cash-in-transit robbery

20 October 2021 - 18:58
The Hawks have arrested a security guard and alleged accomplice in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery in North West.
The Hawks have arrested a security guard and alleged accomplice in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery in North West.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The Hawks have arrested a security guard and an alleged accomplice for a cash-in-transit robbery in the North West.

Capt Lloyd Ramovha, spokesperson for the directorate, said the suspects, aged 48 and 36, will appear in the Zeerust magistrate’s court on Thursday. Ramovha said their arrests followed a cash-in-transit robbery in Zeerust on Monday.

“It is reported that about 8.40am, security guards from ART were collecting money from Three Star Cash and Carry in Zeerust when they were accosted by about five armed suspects, who got away with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Ramovha.

“The suspects drove a white BMW with no registration plates. Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of one guard after questioning by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigators. The second suspect was arrested this morning in Zeerust. The team managed to recover the getaway BMW, cash canisters and coins from the suspect's house.”

Ramovha said the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

TimesLIVE

Read More

Serial rapist who preyed on job seekers handed five life terms

A serial rapist who lured unsuspecting victims with job promises has been sentenced to five life terms in jail.
News
4 hours ago

Gauteng police arrest seven men for foiled store robbery

Johannesburg police ]arrested seven men for a foiled robbery that was due take place at a retail store in Woodmead, Sandton.
News
1 week ago

Two arrested after jewellery store owner gunned down in Centurion

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewellery store at Centurion Mall in which the owner was killed, Gauteng police ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  3. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  4. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole