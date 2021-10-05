One in 7 children facing mental illness

One in seven youths in sub-Saharan Africa are experiencing a mental health condition. Examples of mental illness include depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders and addictive behaviours.

The UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) found most children in the region have little access to mental health services, according to their “State of the World’s Children” report released on Tuesday.

The survey forms part of the fund’s Changing Childhood project in which around 20,000 people were interviewed by telephone in 21 countries. The interviews represented two groups: people between the ages of 15 and 24, and those 40 and older. The full findings of the project will be released in November.

The basic findings on mental health figures in the region are:

In sub-Saharan Africa, one in seven young people live with a mental health condition.

Self-harm is the fourth most common cause of death among 15 to 19-year-olds and a top cause of years lived with disability.

For many of these children, access to mental health services is out of reach. Not every country has a policy for child mental health.

Many are deterred from seeking help by stigma and misconceptions that equate mental health with witchcraft or spiritual possessions and a general lack of awareness among people that recovery is possible.

Access to services is hampered by a scarcity of trained workers and professionals, and specialised mental health services remain largely located in urban centre, unreachable by most, and these services lack focus on the specific needs of children and young people.

The human cost of the situation is devastating for children, adolescents and families, and the financial cost — the costs of inaction — tops $393bn (R5.9-trillion) a year.

Research in the region on the scope of needs, prevalence of mental health conditions and cost-effective, culturally appropriate interventions are limited.

In several countries in eastern and southern Africa, children have witnessed horrific acts of violence and destruction of homes and livelihoods from war, violence and weather-related emergencies. This leaves long-lasting wounds unless treated.

According to the study, displaced children, or children on the move, are generally known to be at higher risk of mental health disturbance with growing evidence indicating some refugee youth face long-term persistent psychological difficulties.