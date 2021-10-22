South Africa

'We are not over this pandemic' - what Prof Salim Abdool Karim says about fourth wave

22 October 2021 - 09:06
Prof Salim Abdool Karim, former head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, warns that the virus is 'not done with us'. File photo.
Prof Salim Abdool Karim, former head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, warns that the virus is 'not done with us'. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Prof Salim Abdool Karim says SA "is not over the Covid-19 pandemic”, despite Covid fatigue setting in. 

Speaking on Algoa FM this week, Abdool Karim warned the pandemic is “not done with us” and predicted a new wave of infections was approaching.

“As much as we are fed up, tired and want to be done with it, I have to say that I don't think the virus is done. This virus is still spreading and we have to be ready to deal with it.”

According to Abdool Karim, the fourth Covid-19 wave will arrive three months after the third wave comes to an end.

The new wave is set to begin between November and January 2022. 

“What’s critical [about the possible wave] is whether we get a new variant, because a new variant will determine whether we have a severe fourth wave or just a mild one,” said Abdool Karim.

Here's when we can expect the Covid-19 fourth wave to hit Gauteng

Here's why Gauteng Premier David Makhura thinks the fourth wave is coming soon.
News
3 days ago

Earlier this week, Gauteng premier David Makhura raised concerns about a possible fourth wave, saying “it is something we are still worried about”. 

“If we had more vaccinations we wouldn’t be as worried, but the rate of vaccination we have so far ... we are not at 50% with regards to the single doses. Here in Gauteng, we are at 32% single doses for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. We would be happier if we were at least 60%,” said Makhura

Previously, Abdool Karim told Bhekisisa that SA won’t be able to stop a fourth wave, because “you have to have a very high level of vaccination to stop it”. 

“You’d have to vaccinate 70% to 80% of the population, which we would not likely achieve in time. But it will likely be a small, mini fourth wave,” he said. 

He said by the time SA is hit by a fourth wave, the country will have a better idea of whether new variants have emerged and whether the new forms of the virus can escape immunity and make vaccines less effective.

“Immune-escape variants worry me because they could lead to vaccinated people being at risk again. The fourth wave’s severity is going to depend on a balance between the prospects of a new immune-escape variant versus how fast and how many people we had vaccinated by then,” said Abdool Karim.

MORE

SA likely to be hit by a 'mini' fourth wave in December, says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Salim Abdool Karim believes that the country may be hit by a "mini" fourth wave in December. Factors involved are possible new immune-escape ...
News
4 months ago

IEC clears the air: ‘You don’t need to produce a vaccination certificate or be vaccinated to vote’

The Electoral Commission has cleared the air on rumours that voters need to be vaccinated before heading to the polls on November 1.
News
2 days ago

Elections during Covid-19: Bring your own pen and don’t forget the mask!

Here are the eight rules voters will have to keep when voting next month.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  3. Pretoria ‘beach’ owners sink plans for hotel, despite R3m planning costs News
  4. ‘I would tell them to f**k off’: Restaurant owner pushes back after taking flak ... South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...