Gqeberha businessman in court for counterfeit goods worth R3.9m

A Gqeberha businessman has been summoned to appear in court to answer to a raft of charges after alleged counterfeit goods worth R3.9m were seized from his shop and home.

The 35-year-old is accused of contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, Trade Marks Act, Adjustment Fines Act and money laundering.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Customs and Excise officials and border control police, acting on information from the crime intelligence centre, swooped on the man’s business premises and residence in August.