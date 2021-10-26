South Africa

Tactical police team free hostages as dad demands instant pension payout

26 October 2021 - 08:53 By TIMESLIVE
A police tactical response team set free the employees. Stock photo.
A police tactical response team set free the employees. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bialasiewicz

A man who held five employees hostage at an insurance company, demanding his pension be paid out immediately, has been arrested by a police tactical response team in the Free State.

Heidedal police received a distress call from a mall in Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon, revealing a man accompanied by his four-year-old son had “locked the manager and his staff in their office demanding to receive his pension payouts immediately,” said police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

“A SAPS hostage negotiator, K9 and public order policing unit members were called to the scene as well as emergency medical services. The hostage negotiator attempted to defuse the situation but with no success.”

Just after 5pm the tactical response team intervened and “managed to take control of the situation”.

The child and staff were safely set free and the man arrested and charged with kidnapping.

He will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Lack of ransom demand for abducted Limpopo brothers may carry deadly message

Hostage negotiators and security risk analysts say kidnapping of several children at once is highly unusual; modus operandi shows kidnappers are ...
News
2 days ago

Nine more military veterans get bail after ministerial ‘hostage drama’

The remaining nine former military struggle veterans who allegedly held defence minister Thandi Modise and two other ministers “hostage” last week ...
News
3 days ago

Military vets were prepared to hold ministers 'for days'

Military veterans who took cabinet ministers hostage this week say they had been prepared to hold them for days until their demands were met
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  3. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  4. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  5. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students