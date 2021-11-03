Woman collapses and dies in KZN mall

Morning shopping at a KwaZulu-Natal mall turned tragic when an elderly woman collapsed and died on Wednesday.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the woman died in a mall in Verulam, north of Durban.

“Rusa received several calls from shoppers requesting assistance for a woman who had collapsed and became unresponsive.

“On arrival paramedics assessed the individual and found she showed no signs of life.

“The deceased appeared to be in her late 50s or early 60s.”

Balram said it was established the woman lived in Phoenix and her family was contacted after retrieving their numbers from her cellphone.

“The circumstances leading up to her death have not been established at this stage.”

TimesLIVE