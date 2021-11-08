South Africa

POLL | Do you think Oscar Pistorius has served enough time behind bars to be given parole?

08 November 2021 - 13:00
Oscar Pistorius may be eligible for parole.
Oscar Pistorius may be eligible for parole.
Image: SIZWE NDINGANE

South Africans have shared their opinions regarding reports that former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for release on parole. 

This comes after the correctional services department announced that preparation for victim-offender dialogue was under way to consider whether Pistorius can be released on parole. 

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. His conviction was upgraded to murder in 2015. A six-year sentence imposed by the Pretoria high court in 2016 was later set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 13 years and five months.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told Newzroom Afrika inmates may be eligible for parole after serving a period of their sentence behind bars. 

“Inmates who are sentenced to a determined period must serve the minimum required time, that is like half the sentence, before they are considered for parole placement.”

He said the department had noted media reports about possible parole placement for Pistorius but they “are not yet there”.

“They [inmates] have to appear before a parole board. A determination is then made about whether they are ready to be sent back into the community or continue to stay in prison serving the remainder of their sentence.”

‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible parole for Oscar Pistorius

Social media has weighed in on reports that former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for parole.
News
4 hours ago

Speaking on eNCA, Nxumalo said the dialogue was one of the last procedures before Pistorius can be taken to the parole board for consideration.

“Once that is done, Pistorius’ profile will go before the parole board and a decision will be taken,” said Nxumalo.

“What we can confirm is that we are almost there in terms of taking his profile to the parole board. We can’t take it there if not all processes have been completed.” 

MORE

WATCH | 'The life and trials of Oscar Pistorius' to air on ESPN

ESPN is set to release a four-part documentary series on former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius from November 19 to December 10.
News
1 year ago

Oscar Pistorius: Feeding souls with Bible readings and vegetable garden

Former athlete Oscar Pistorius, who still has to serve at least five years behind bars for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, is trying to ...
News
2 years ago

Five things we didn't know about Oscar Pistorius...until now

Here are five things that have been discovered about Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. 1. ...
News
7 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Famous Blue Train derails - no passengers on board South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021