POLL | Do you think Oscar Pistorius has served enough time behind bars to be given parole?
South Africans have shared their opinions regarding reports that former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for release on parole.
This comes after the correctional services department announced that preparation for victim-offender dialogue was under way to consider whether Pistorius can be released on parole.
Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. His conviction was upgraded to murder in 2015. A six-year sentence imposed by the Pretoria high court in 2016 was later set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 13 years and five months.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told Newzroom Afrika inmates may be eligible for parole after serving a period of their sentence behind bars.
“Inmates who are sentenced to a determined period must serve the minimum required time, that is like half the sentence, before they are considered for parole placement.”
He said the department had noted media reports about possible parole placement for Pistorius but they “are not yet there”.
“They [inmates] have to appear before a parole board. A determination is then made about whether they are ready to be sent back into the community or continue to stay in prison serving the remainder of their sentence.”
Speaking on eNCA, Nxumalo said the dialogue was one of the last procedures before Pistorius can be taken to the parole board for consideration.
“Once that is done, Pistorius’ profile will go before the parole board and a decision will be taken,” said Nxumalo.
“What we can confirm is that we are almost there in terms of taking his profile to the parole board. We can’t take it there if not all processes have been completed.”