POLL | Do you think Oscar Pistorius has served enough time behind bars to be given parole?

South Africans have shared their opinions regarding reports that former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for release on parole.

This comes after the correctional services department announced that preparation for victim-offender dialogue was under way to consider whether Pistorius can be released on parole.

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. His conviction was upgraded to murder in 2015. A six-year sentence imposed by the Pretoria high court in 2016 was later set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 13 years and five months.