Here is what you said about Oscar Pistorius 'being eligible for release' on parole

Many TimesLIVE readers have expressed dismay that former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius may be eligible for release on parole, saying his time in jail was not long enough.

This week the correctional services department announced that preparation for victim-offender dialogue was under way to consider whether Pistorius can be released on parole.

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

His conviction was upgraded to murder in 2015. A six-year sentence imposed by the Pretoria high court in 2016 was later set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 13 years and five months.

The majority, or 42%, of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said talks about parole seem to have come too soon, 38% said he should be released on parole if he was eligible for it, and 20% said the decision should be up to the Steenkamp family.