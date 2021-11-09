'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing

“You have two kinds of people – those who are not comfortable and confident in their bodies and those who have complete confidence in their bodies, like your Zodwa Wabantu,” he said, referring to the entertainer who has made a name for herself for dancing and making appearances in minimalist clothing – usually without any underwear.

“So this naked hike is to make people realise that there is a power in accepting yourself the way you are. We are trying to empower women on just that.

“We want to strip it down to say yes, you feel confident in your beautiful clothes and make-up but do you hold the same confidence in your bareness. The hike is basically about helping someone accept themselves naturally,” said Lephaku.

About 10 women from their mid-20s to their 40s have registered for the hike, which will take place on November 20 in an undisclosed location in the Free State.

Lephaku said many more women had expressed interest in taking part, citing just the distance as the obstacle to taking part.

But exactly how will the naked hike work? Is it a group of strangers who simply meet at the entrance of the hiking spot, strip bare and head on their trek?

Not at all, said Lephaku, who explains that they want to form a bit of camaraderie among the participants.

They will all meet and travel together to a secluded spot on the evening before the hike.

“Myself and the female life coach will work with them to prepare them mentally for what is to happen. The next day we will head to the hiking trail and all hike fully clothed for a certain distance and, once we get to a certain spot, the ladies will separate from the guys who will be helping the team along,” Lephaku said.