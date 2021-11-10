‘This is the miracle we've been looking for’: Bishop urges science over politics in Covid-19 vaccination drive
10 November 2021 - 12:05
Science should trump politics in SA’s drive to vaccinate its population against Covid-19, says SA Council of Churches general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana.
Speaking at the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority-hosted "Mitigating Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in SA" briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Mpumlwana said parties should not politicise the country’s vaccination drive.
“Science is always going to be the lead in this matter, not politics,” he said.
“This [Covid-19 vaccination] is the miracle we’ve been looking for.”
This is a developing story.
