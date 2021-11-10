WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on load-shedding
10 November 2021 - 15:07
Eskom is on Wednesday briefing the media on the rolling blackouts across SA.
On Tuesday the power utility's CEO Andre de Ruyter said he would not step down of his own accord despite calls for him to step down as a result of high frequency of power cuts across SA.
TimesLIVE
